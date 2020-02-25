iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

St. Catharines launches new interpreter services

CKTB - NEWS - LanguageLine

The city of St. Catharines is launching a new translation service at City Hall and the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.

LanguageLine Solutions will allow residents to access interpreters fluent in over 240 languages.

The service will be available through on-site tablets or over the phone.

American Sign Language interpreters will be available on the tablet through a video chat.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio