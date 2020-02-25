St. Catharines launches new interpreter services
The city of St. Catharines is launching a new translation service at City Hall and the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.
LanguageLine Solutions will allow residents to access interpreters fluent in over 240 languages.
The service will be available through on-site tablets or over the phone.
American Sign Language interpreters will be available on the tablet through a video chat.
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way