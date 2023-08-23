St. Catharines launches new online payment portal for taxes, bills, and tickets

The City of St. Catharines has launched a new online payment portal allowing residents to easily pay for property taxes, water bills and parking tickets online.

“We are excited to introduce this payment portal for our residents as another step forward in our efforts to modernize and improve the way our community interacts with us,” said Manager of Revenue Lisa Read.

The new portal is designed to provide a convenient, and seamless payment experience.

With just a few clicks, residents can take care of City payments.

The system uses encryption protocols to ensure that personal data is protected through the payment process.

A convenience fee will apply for credit card transactions.

The fee for paying property tax or water bills is a minimum of $1, and for parking tickets, a flat fee of $1.95 applies.

The payment portal can be found at stcatharines.ca/PayOnline.