St. Catharines launches restaurant and hospitality survey as cold weather approaches

As the temperatures start to cool off, the city of St. Catharines has launched an online survey to find out how restaurants plan to survive the winter.

Officials are trying to determine what challenges cold-weather service will bring for restaurants and hospitality businesses.

The online survey asks about staffing levels, patio service, and any amenities businesses may require to keep operating.

Late last week the City of Toronto announced restaurants would be allowed to use portable heaters on patios to try to entice more customers.