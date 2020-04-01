iHeartRadio
St. Catharines launches website to support local businesses during the pandemic

CKTB - NEWS

The city of St. Catharines has put together a list of local businesses still operating through the pandemic.

PickUpSTC.ca highlights companies offering takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup options.

The offerings include wineries and restaurants, but more businesses are always welcome.

To be listed, simply complete a submission form on the website.

