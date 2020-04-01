St. Catharines launches website to support local businesses during the pandemic
The city of St. Catharines has put together a list of local businesses still operating through the pandemic.
PickUpSTC.ca highlights companies offering takeout, delivery, and curbside pickup options.
The offerings include wineries and restaurants, but more businesses are always welcome.
To be listed, simply complete a submission form on the website.
-
COVID-19 | Impact on Business/Preparing for Good Friday Fish FryMatt Holmes Speaks with Karen Nicol - Owner of Lakeport Fish and Chips regarding Good Friday fish fry and impact COVID-19 is having on business
-
COVID-19 | Liberal Leader Urges Ontario Government to Help Long Term Workers/Fast Track Foreign Trained Health ProfessionalsMatt Holmes Speaks with Steven Del Duca - Ontario Liberal Leader regarding foreign trained health professionals and some help with equipment for long term care workers
-
COVID-19 | Niagara Parks Closes Remaining Outdoor Recreational AmenitiesMatt Holmes Speaks with David Adames - CEO Niagara Parks regarding more outdoor closures in Niagara