St. Catharines launching pilot program to better communicate with hearing-impaired

St. Catharines is launching a pilot program to improve communication for the hearing-impaired.

New signage depicting the American Sign Language (ASL) alphabet and common language and phrases is being installed at the entrances of select City recreational facilities and parks to improve communication between deaf and hearing residents in public spaces.

Avril Hertneky, a hearing-impaired resident, first approached City staff with her ideas and worked closely with City staff to find solutions.

“This initiative aligns with the Accessibility Advisory Committee’s goal to promote a barrier-free and inclusive environment for all, and the Recreation Master Plan’s goal to make St. Catharines the city where everybody can play,” said Eric Lamothe, manager of business planning and strategic services for the City.

“We hope that other municipalities will follow our lead and install similar signage in their recreation facilities and parks.”

Residents will see ASL signage installed at:

• Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre

• Bill Burgoyne Arena

• St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatic Centre

• Port Weller Community Centre

• Russell Avenue Community Centres

• Dunlop Drive Older Adult Centre

• West St. Catharines Older Adult Centre

This summer, select parks will also have signage installed.