St. Catharines lawyer with a passion for sports appointed to Superior Court of Ontario
A St. Catharines based lawyer has been appointed to the Superior Court of Ontario.
Leanne Standryk, a partner at Lancaster Brooks & Welch LLP in St. Catharines, will replace Justice R.A. Lococo.
Standryk was a senior partner with the St. Catharines law office specializing in labour, employment, human rights and sports law.
In November 2020, she was one of three women elected to the Hockey Canada Board of Directors and is Chair of the Risk Management Committee.
“I wish Justice Standryk every success as she takes on her new role. I am confident she will serve the people of Ontario well as a member of the Superior Court.”
—The Hon. David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada