The St. Catharines LCBO on Vansickle Road is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID.

The LCBO says the employee was last in the store on Thursday, May 7,th. and is currently resting at home.

As a precautionary measure, the location was deep cleaned on Saturday, May 9th and additional cleaning is being arranged.

The LCBO says they plan to reopen the story on Friday, May 22nd.