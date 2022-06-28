St. Catharines leads way with living wage pledge

The City of St. Catharines is now a Certified Living Wage Employer.

The city pledging to ensure that city employees are paid the regions living wage which is currently $18.90 an hour.

Anne Coleman is with the Ontario Living Wage Network and praised the city council for moving ahead with the initiative, "This really shows a lot of care for the community and respect for people who are working in your community." She added, "It is also a really great example for other employers within the city of St. Catharines and the Niagara Region and a great example for other municipalities in Ontario and really across the country."

Part time workers and city contractors will be brought up to the living wage standard by 2024.

The move makes the city the largest living wage employer in Niagara and the the largest certified living wage municipality in the province.