ST. CATHARINES | Liberal Chris Bittle is back to represent the garden city: CTV News
Liberal incumbent Chris Bittle has been re-elected to represent St. Catharines, according to CTV News.
The riding has been Liberal since 2015, when he beat Conservative Rick Dykstra.
Bittle ran for re-election against Conservative Krystina Waler once again.
Last time around Bittle had 40 percent of the vote and Waler had 31 percent.
