ST. CATHARINES | Liberal Chris Bittle is back to represent the garden city: CTV News

chris vote

Liberal incumbent Chris Bittle has been re-elected to represent St. Catharines, according to CTV News.

The riding has been Liberal since 2015, when he beat Conservative Rick Dykstra.

Bittle ran for re-election against Conservative Krystina Waler once again. 

Last time around Bittle had 40 percent of the vote and Waler had 31 percent.

