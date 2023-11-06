St. Catharines library offering books for food donations

The St. Catharines Library is looking to help stock the shelves at Community Care.

The 'Food for Books' campaign is underway.

All you have to do is bring in your food donations to the library and in exchange you get to pick out $5 worth of books from the library sale cart.

Click HERE to listen to Grace Howes explain the campaign and discuss other events at the library on Niagara in the Morning.

Donations are being accepted until the end of the month at the Central Library, Merritt Branch, and Dr. Huq branch.

