St. Catharines Library to offer pick-up options

The St. Catharines Library is getting ready to open for modified service.

Earlier this month the province announced it would allow libraries to offer pick-up options.

During yesterday afternoon's city council meeting, CAO Shelley Chemnitz confirmed the library will be launching the initiative on Monday, June 1st.

Pick-up will be available at the central branch from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

More details are expected later this week.