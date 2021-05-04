iHeartRadio
St. Catharines Library waiving late fees for children, teens, and seniors

The St. Catharines Library is waiving late fees for children, teens, and seniors.

Starting today, the library will no longer issue overdue charges on child, teen, and senior memberships but lost and damaged fees still apply.

Members who already have fines on their membership can call 905-688-6103 ext 210 or email info@myscpl.ca to have the fines forgiven.

