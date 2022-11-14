St. Catharines Library will have musical instruments available to borrow starting tomorrow

For the first time ever, the St. Catharines Library will have musical instruments available to borrow.

Anyone with a library card can rent out ukuleles, keyboards and electric drum kits starting tomorrow.

Grace Howes says since it's a new launch, they are anticipating there will be a wait list.

"Some things aren't affordable for families to try. Those barriers are being removed. You can take it home for a week and try it out."

A launch event is being held tomorrow at the Central branch with a music story time for toddlers to explore the instruments, followed by an instrument 'petting zoo' open to all residents at 10:30 a.m.