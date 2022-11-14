St. Catharines Library will have musical instruments available to borrow starting tomorrow
For the first time ever, the St. Catharines Library will have musical instruments available to borrow.
Anyone with a library card can rent out ukuleles, keyboards and electric drum kits starting tomorrow.
Grace Howes says since it's a new launch, they are anticipating there will be a wait list.
"Some things aren't affordable for families to try. Those barriers are being removed. You can take it home for a week and try it out."
A launch event is being held tomorrow at the Central branch with a music story time for toddlers to explore the instruments, followed by an instrument 'petting zoo' open to all residents at 10:30 a.m.
CKTB AM Roundtable - November 15th 2022
Tim Denis is joined by:
Debbie Zimmermann - CEO of Grape Growers Ontario
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional Councillor
