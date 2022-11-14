iHeartRadio
St. Catharines Library will have musical instruments available to borrow starting tomorrow


st. catharines library

For the first time ever, the St. Catharines Library will have musical instruments available to borrow.

Anyone with a library card can rent out ukuleles, keyboards and electric drum kits starting tomorrow.

Grace Howes says since it's a new launch, they are anticipating there will be a wait list.

"Some things aren't affordable for families to try. Those barriers are being removed. You can take it home for a week and try it out."

A launch event is being held tomorrow at the Central branch with a music story time for toddlers to explore the instruments, followed by an instrument 'petting zoo' open to all residents at 10:30 a.m.

