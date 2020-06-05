St. Catharines long-term care facility dealing with second COVID-19 outbreak
A St. Catharines long-term care facility is dealing with a second outbreak of COVID-19.
Niagara Regional Public Health has added Garden City Manor back to the list of current outbreaks.
The facility previously beat an outbreak in late April.
As of this morning, two other long-term care facilities are also still dealing with the virus - Albright Manor and Royal Rose Place.
The GNGH is still dealing with an outbreak on the D Unit.
