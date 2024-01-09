St. Catharines looking at 1.49% tax increase

St. Catharines Councillors will begin going over the Mayors proposed budget tomorrow (January 10).

Mat Siscoe putting forward a 1.49% increase in his first "strong mayor" budget.

Under the new process the mayor can create a city budget and then councillors have the opportunity to propose amendments to the proposal.

Those amendments will be considered at upcoming council meetings on January 22 and 31.

Click HERE to listen to Mayor Mat Siscoe discuss his budget on The Drive.

The budget can be viewed at stcatharines.ca/budget.