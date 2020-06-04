St. Catharines looking at $10.5 million negative impact of COVID-19

The conversation about the cost of COVID-19 dominated the virtual St. Catharines City Council meeting.

The latest update shows the city could be looking at a negative impact of $10.5 million by the end of this year.

While going over the figures, CAO Shelley Chemnitz again pushed for the need to advocate for funding from the provincial and federal governments.

"The problem is provincial and federal funding to help us through has not arrived. We need to plan, but don't know yet if there will be any sharing of our burden. This means we need to be very responsible where we choose to invest our resources and responsible in planning how we could possibly fund the investment."

Mayor Walter Sendzik noted he has not seen anything from the province yet that would suggest money is coming to help municipalities struggling with heavy losses due to the virus.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced $2.2 billion in infrastructure funding.

St. Catharines will get $4 million, but the money is tailored for infrastructure projects only and cannot be used to offset operating losses.