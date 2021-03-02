St. Catharines looking for artists to create COVID artwork to display at city hall

St. Catharines is looking for artists who can make a creation to describe the community's resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City is calling on artists to submit works for the 2021 City of St. Catharines Annual Juried Art Exhibit, which will be displayed at City Hall in the fall.

Submissions of original artwork created within the past three years will be considered from professional, student and amateur artists.

Artists will be paid an exhibition fee and their work will be considered for acquisition into the City of St. Catharines’ Civic Art Collection. The submission deadline is Monday June 21, at 4:30 p.m.

“Over the past year, the community has been challenged in so many ways but has continued to show resilience in how it has adjusted to our changing world. This exhibit gives artists a chance to show what resilience looks like to them through their art. Art is a really terrific way for people to share their own experiences with others in a very personal and connected way,” said Acting Cultural Services Supervisor Kathleen Powell.

For more information visit www.stcatharines.ca/CallsToArtists.