St. Catharines looking for company to create long-term affordable housing on Geneva St.

St. Catharines is looking to team up with a company to redevelop some property on Geneva Street into affordable housing.

The city wants to redevelop 320 Geneva St. into a mixed-income housing development that includes a long-term affordable requirement.

During last night's council meeting, council approved the issuing of a negotiated request for proposal for the property.

The city is now moving forward with the demolition of remaining buildings on the property.

“While affordable housing does not fall under a lower-tier municipality’s jurisdiction, the City – and our new Council – is committed to supporting the creation of more affordable housing and will use any tools available to us to address the issue,” said Mayor Mat Siscoe.

“As we look to find a proponent to redevelop the property, we are looking forward to seeing proposals come forward to help our vision become reality under the current market conditions.”

The 3.9-acre property, formerly home to the City’s Community, Recreation and Culture Services (CRCS) administrative offices and vehicle bays, was originally deemed surplus in February of 2020 and Council directed staff to look at redevelopment opportunities.