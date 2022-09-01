St. Catharines looking for input as it updates Parkland Dedication by-law

St. Catharines is looking for public input as it replaces a 1974 by-law .

City officials are asking residents to look at an online report on updates to a new 'Parkland Dedication By-law' and then to provide input on it.

“Our current practice is to require five per cent land dedication or payment-in-lieu for residential uses only,” says Margaret Josipovic, manager of planning services.

“If passed by council, this new by-law will also allow the City to receive funds for the purchase or improvements to parkland from properties that are intended for institutional, commercial, and industrial, as well as alternative residential purposes.”

A city report is available online and residents are asked to provide feedback before September 13th.