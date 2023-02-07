St. Catharines looking for new farmers and vendors to join its Farmers' Market

St. Catharines is looking for new farmers and vendors to join its popular Farmer's Market.

The market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from March through December.

Each spring the market expands to include outdoor spaces from May to October welcoming back farmers for the main harvest season.

In addition to more market vendors, the outdoor market also features local musicians, community engagement, and an interactive Discovery Table with free and fun experiences for all ages.

“We really want to focus on building the sustainability of our community by bringing on more local farmers and producers this year,” said Deanna Chakarova, community and market coordinator.

“One of the best features of the market is the interaction customers have with vendors who grow and produce their own products. We have some incredible farmers and vendors in our community who offer high-quality locally made products, and we would love to see them join our market community.”

Farmers Market vendors and producers can apply for a market stall at stcatharines.ca/VendorApplication anytime before Mar. 4 to receive priority screening.