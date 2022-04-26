St. Catharines looks at plan to plant 100,000 trees in 10 years

The city of St. Catharines is looking to plant more trees.

City Council are asking staff to show them what it might take to plant 100,000 trees in 10 years.

Councillor Kevin Townsend "I think it's important to see more trees in the Walker's Creek, Nicholson Trail, Malcolmson Eco-Park, John Page Park, Burgoyne Woods, Lancaster Park, and the Bunting Road corridor as we continue to green our communities." He adds, "I think it is important to continue to be The Garden City"

Fellow councillor Greg Miller is worried that the public may be cynical about such promises after other levels of government have failed to reach tree planting targets in the past., "I certainly support and want to do it and would be happy to commit resources to it, I just hope staff are going to be honest with us about our capability because we don't want to over promise and under deliver."

As it stands St. Catharines has a goal of increasing the tree canopy by 30 percent by 2030