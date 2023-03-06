St. Catharines looks into restrictions on mail containing graphic images
St. Catharines may put restrictions on graphic images ending up in residents mailboxes.
Councillor Kevin Townsend says he is looking for a staff report after receiving complaints about anti-abortion flyers.
Townsend hopes to have a report by the end of the year showing bylaws from other municipalities and how they define graphic images.
London passed a bylaw last year that states unsolicited mail with graphic images must be concealed in an envelope and have a warning printed on the outside.
