St. Catharines looks into restrictions on mail containing graphic images

St. Catharines may put restrictions on graphic images ending up in residents mailboxes.

Councillor Kevin Townsend says he is looking for a staff report after receiving complaints about anti-abortion flyers.

Townsend hopes to have a report by the end of the year showing bylaws from other municipalities and how they define graphic images.

London passed a bylaw last year that states unsolicited mail with graphic images must be concealed in an envelope and have a warning printed on the outside.