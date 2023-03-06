iHeartRadio
St. Catharines looks into restrictions on mail containing graphic images


mailboxes

St. Catharines may put restrictions on graphic images ending up in residents mailboxes.

Councillor Kevin Townsend says he is looking for a staff report after receiving complaints about anti-abortion flyers.

Townsend hopes to have a report by the end of the year showing bylaws from other municipalities and how they define graphic images.

London passed a bylaw last year that states unsolicited mail with graphic images must be concealed in an envelope and have a warning printed on the outside.

 

