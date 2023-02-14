St. Catharines looks to ensure Lakeshore Rd. and Carlton St. bridges are not up at the same time

St. Catharines is looking to make sure Port Weller is not cut off from emergency services due to the canal bridges.

City council is asking to meet with a number of parties to make sure the bridges at Lakeshore Road and Carlton Street are never up at the same time.

Councillor Bill Phillips says that the recent explosion and fire at an industrial facility in the area put the issue back to the forefront.

Phillips adds that there is no reason the two bridges need to be up at the same time.

City staff will now try to set up a meeting with Transport Canada, St. Lawrence Seaway Authority, and the area MP's