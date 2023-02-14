St. Catharines looks to partner with new owner of Walker Family YMCA
St. Catharines councillors want to know if there is a way to partner with the new owners of the Walker Family YMCA.
The building was sold to Atria Development Corporation last January.
Last night city council directed staff to explore any partnerships with the developers.
The facility is home to a swimming pool, splash pad and other amenities that have been shut down since the beginning of the pandemic.
To date no plan has been announced for the property.