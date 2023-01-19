St. Catharines lowering tax on overnight stays in the city

Tourists will pay a little less to stay at in St. Catharines this year.

Council making the decision to phase in the four per cent Municipal Accommodation Tax that was passed by the previous council.

The tax was set at four per cent this year but instead two per cent will be charged to guests staying at hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and short-term rentals.

That will increase to three per cent in 2024, and then four per cent in 2025.

The funds collected from the tax go towards tourism development in the city