St. Catharines makes list for high rental prices, food bank officials not surprised

Rental prices are up in Niagara, and St. Catharines has now made a most expensive market list.

According to the latest Canadian Rent Report from Zumper, monthly rental prices for one and two bedroom units in the city are going for $1,550 and $1,800.

CEO of Community Care, Betty-Lou Souter says the news doesn't shock her.

"This is something we aren't surprised at. I think it's concerning we are rated 11th."

Souter says her agency, and Niagara Regional Housing, are working hard to find people suitable accommodations, but it's been challenging as demand outweighs supply.

"It's challenging. There's competition for prices. There's some new builds that are happening, which are exciting, but they are years out."

She says they are getting creative when trying to address housing shortages, and sky-high rental prices, by having people share accommodations in some cases.

The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in St. Catharines is currently $1,575, marking a 15% increase compared to last year.

St. Catharines placed 11th on the list of most expensive markets while Vancouver and Toronto took the top spots.