St. Catharines makes Orkin Canada's list of Ontario's Top 25 'Rattiest' Cities

St. Catharines has made Orkin Canada's list of Ontario's Top 25 'Rattiest' Cities.

The Garden City barely made it onto the list, coming it at number 23 just ahead of Ajax and Kitchener.

The top three spots belong to Toronto, Mississauga, and Scarborough.



St. Catharines maintained its spot from last year, while Niagara Falls dropped off the top 25 list completely after coming in at number 24 in the 2020 report.

Experts compiled the list based on the number of rodent treatments Orkin performed in both residential and commercial environments from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

To help prevent rodents, Orkin representatives encourage property owners to keep shrubbery trimmed to at least one meter from exterior walls, eliminate unnecessary water sources such as clogged gutters, inspect for rodent droppings, burrows, and rub marks, and close any possible entry points and install weather stripping.

The city does offer a residential rat control rebate program covering up to 50 percent of the cost of a licenced exterminator to help with the removal of rats from the exterior of a property. The program has a $200 maximum and can only be applied for once a year.

courtesy Orkin Canada