St. Catharines man and woman charged after death of 14 month old dog
A man and woman from St. Catharines have been arrested and charged after the death of a 14 month old dog.
Niagara Regional Police officers launched an investigation yesterday morning around 6 a.m. in the Welland Ave and Clark Street area.
Officers discovered a dead dog that had been left tied to a railing and died from asphyxiation.
28 year old Robert Ripley and 46 year old Tanya Keddy have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
Ripley also faces an additional charge of failing to comply with a probation order.
-
Winter Festival of Lights Pays it Forward, Surprising a Niagara Falls Resident
Matt Holmes Speaks with Tina Myers from the Winter Festival of Lights regarding a bright surprise for a Niagara Falls resident
-
Ontario Government Announces 1.7 Million Dollars for Niagara Health Upgrades
Matt Holmes Speaks with Health Minister Christine Elliott regarding money announced for Niagara Health System upgrades
-
Welland Turns Down Motion for Out of the Cold Program
Matt Holmes Speaks with Welland City Councillor John Chiocchio regarding motion to set up emergency shelter in the Rose City being turned down