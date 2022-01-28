St. Catharines man arrested after Niagara crime spree

Niagara police have made an arrest after a series of property-related crimes in Grimsby, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Thorold, and Niagara on the Lake.

They include commecial break and enters and automobile thefts between January 10 and this past Wednesday.

Police say the suspect targeted 10 businesses and smashed in glass doors or windows stealing what cash he could find.

During the same time period the suspect also broke into car dealerships and auto repair businesses to steal five cars, along with cash and key fobs.

In one case the suspect armed with stolen key fobs returned three times to a St. Catharines car dealership to steal different automobiles from the lot.

The value of the damage, stolen cash and stolen automobiles is believed to be over $30, 000.

Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Troy Boyer of St. Catharines is charged with 10 counts of break and enter and five counts of theft of an automobile.

The investigation remains ongoing by detectives. Officers are currently holding Boyer’s residence while a search warrant is being obtained.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.