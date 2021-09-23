St. Catharines man arrested after police find him asleep in a stolen truck

A St. Catharines man has been arrested and charged after he was found asleep in a stolen truck.

Niagara Regional Police responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver yesterday morning around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived in the Spring Street area near Queenston Street they discovered a blue 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck parked at the side of the road with a man apparently asleep behind the wheel.

When the man woke up and was told to get out of the truck, officers say he refused and tried to drive away.

Officers used a taser on him, removed him from the vehicle, and tasered him again as he continued to resist arrest.

Drug paraphernalia and packaging, a stolen Ontario licence plate, and a baggy with white power inside was found in the truck. Officers also determined the truck has been reported as stolen from the Niagara-On-The-Lake area on Saturday.

Thirty-one year old Jeremy Troy Boyer has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, resisting a peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of a schedule I substance, operation while prohibited, and failing to comply with a probation order.