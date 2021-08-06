St. Catharines man arrested after sexual assault investigation at massage clinic and wellness centre

A St. Catharines man has been charged with sexual assault following a police investigation into an incident at a registered massage clinic and wellness centre in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police received the report of the alleged incident at the centre in the area of Dunn Street and Drummond Road in Niagara Falls in June.

The report stated it had happened during a scheduled massage therapy appointment.

Officers arrested 49 year old Todd Bennett this morning and charged him with sexual assault.

Investigators believe there may be additional complaints and urge anyone with more information to contact the Sexual Assault Unit at 905-688-4111, extension 1009363.