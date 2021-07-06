St. Catharines man arrested after stabbing in the city
A St. Catharines man has been arrested following a stabbing in the city.
Niagara Regional Police officers were called to the Division Street and Riordon Street area last night just before 6:30 p.m. where they found a man in his 50s with serious stab wounds.
The victim was treated by EMS on scene before he was taken to a local hospital, and then air lifted to an out of region hospital.
Officers have arrested 29 year old Stephen Kovacs of St. Catharines and charged him with aggravated assault.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1004233.
