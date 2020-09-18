St. Catharines man arrested as NRP investigate crystal meth sales

A 30 year old St. Catharines man has been arrested as part of an NRP investigation into the sale of crystal meth.

Niagara Regional Police began the investigation earlier this month, identifying a male suspect.

Officers arrested the man as he tried to flee from a vehicle in the Western Hill area yesterday.

Officials then executed a search warrant in the area, seizing 15.4 grams of crystal meth worth $2,300, $2,985 in proceeds of crime, a shotgun, 26 shells, and 2 magazines.

Jamie Drake has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and failure to comply with a release order.