St. Catharines man arrested for assault and sexual assault

A St. Catharines man is facing sexual assault and assault charges.

46 year old Cameron Allen Kirkness has been arrested after police were called to a home in late September for reports of a sexual assault.

The victim in her 50's was treated at hospital for her injuries.

As a result of the following investigation Niagara Regional Police arrested and charged Kirkness with sexual assault and assault.

The suspect and victim were acquaintances and police believe there may be other victims.

NRP have released a photo of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009450.

Or contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara by calling 1-800-222-8477.