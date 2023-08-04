St. Catharines man celebrating $100K Encore win

Saying "yes" to Encore paid off for Ian Blakely of St. Catharines.

He matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the July 18th Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

Ian, an 89-year-old father of two, said he’s been playing the lottery for over 30 years.

The retiree was at the store when he discovered he won. "I asked the cashier to validate my ticket and the machine read ‘Big Winner,’" he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall. "I was very surprised and excited to find out that my ENCORE addition had paid off!"

Ian hasn’t made any major plans for his win just yet. "I’m considering investing," he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Linwell Road in St. Catharines.