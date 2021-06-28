St. Catharines man charged after government offices receive letters claiming 'You've been Anthraxed'

A St. Catharines man is facing terrorism hoax charges as police accuse him of sending suspicious letters to government offices.

The RCMP say a government staff member in Ottawa opened an envelope in April with a letter claiming 'You've been Anthraxed.'

Anthrax is a potentially fatal bacterial disease.

Despite the claim, tests determined the envelope did not contain a hazardous substance.

Officers arrested 63 year old Joseph Knipfel on May 6th and searched his home.

Various electronic devices, documents, and copies of letters claiming to contain anthrax were seized according to RCMP representatives.

Other similar letters were also intercepted before they reached domestic and foreign government officials.

RCMP officials also say they found evidence of another series of letters sent to federal officials last year that claimed the letters were infected with COVID-19.

Knipfel faces 7 counts of terrorism hoax and 18 counts of uttering threats.

He's due in court next week as the investigation continues.