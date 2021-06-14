St. Catharines man charged with attempted murder in Toronto stabbing

A St. Catharines man is facing an attempted murder charge after a teenager was stabbed in Toronto.

Toronto Police officers responded to a stabbing call at Ashbridge's Bay Park on Saturday night just after 9 p.m.

Officers say a fight began after people began firing Roman candle fireworks at other people.

The report goes on to say a man took out an edged weapon and stabbed a 16 year old boy several times before the suspect left the area.

The unconscious teen was rushed to a hospital.

Toronto Police have charged 24 year old Livingston Bromwell of St. Catharines with attempted murder.

Two 16 year old boys from Toronto have been charged with assault with a weapon.