St. Catharines man charged with possession of child pornography

A child pornography charge has been laid against a St. Catharines man.

Niagara Regional Police Service's Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) Unit launched an investigation in October of 2019.

The investigation into the child exploitation material led them to a St. Catharines resident.

As a result of the investigation, a suspect was arrested today.

31 year old Chadd Large of St. Catharines is charged with possession of child pornography.

Large is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing which will take place on Friday, February 21st, 2020 at the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse in the City of St. Catharines