St. Catharines man charged with sexual assault during child abuse investigation

A St. Catharines man is facing sexual assault charges as part of a child abuse investigation.

Niagara Regional Police officers arrested 28 year old Jordan Bolger on Friday.

He has been charged with two counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Bolger is being held in custody, but is due in court today.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is urged to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 extension 9538