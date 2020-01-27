St. Catharines man facing attempted murder charge
A 55 year old St. Catharines man has been charged with attempted murder after officers were called to a disturbance in an apartment building.
Niagara Regional Police officers arrived on scene in the Queenston Street and Riordon Street area around 9:00 last Wednesday morning.
Two men, aged 55 and 58, were initially taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to an out of town hospital with life threatening injuries.
NRP officials say the pair knew each other.
On Friday, 55 year old Michael A. Pula was arrested and charged.
