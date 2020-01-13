St. Catharines man facing charges after incident in College/Yates area Sunday

A 44 year old St. Catharines man is facing a number of charges after an incident at a home in the area of College and Yates Streets.

NRP say they found a man inside a home who was identified as wanted for an unrelated criminal code offence. They say the person then armed and barricaded themselves inside the home.

The NRP Emergency Task Unit was deployed and negotiators managed to resolve the siutation a few hours later and arrested the man and transported him to hospital for assessment.

While at the hospital the suspect allegedly verbally threatened harm to a member of the public and spit in an officer's face.

Michael Riley Bisson is now charged with uttering death threats, assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with a probation order.

He's currently being held in custody for a bail hearing.

