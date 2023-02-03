St. Catharines man facing child abuse charges

A 33 year old St. Catharines man is facing child abuse charges.

Niagara Regional Police say the alleged sexual assault happened at a business at the plaza near the intersection of Hartzel Road and Rockwood Avenue.

Abdulmagid Omar Masoud is facing charges of Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 Years of Age, Sexual Interference with a Person Under 16 Years of Age, and Expose Genitals to a Person Under 16 Years of Age for a Sexual Purpose.

Police believe this is an isolated incident between an adolescent youth and the accused.

