iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

St. Catharines man facing child pornography charge

CKTB News- Arrests

A St. Catharines man is facing a child pornography charge.

Niagara Regional Police began an investigation in October of last year, leading to yesterday's arrest of 28 year old Ryann Large.

He's been charged with possession of child pornography.

Large is being held for a bail hearing at a St. Catharines courthouse today.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio