St. Catharines man facing child pornography charges

A St. Catharines man is facing child pornography charges after a Niagara Regional Police investigation.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation in October of last year, leading to the identification of a suspect this month.

Yesterday officers arrested 67 year old Stephen Leslie Paul Sanderson from St. Catharines (formerly from Ottawa) and charged him with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of accessing child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with more information is urged to contact police at 905-688-4111, extension 1009172 or leave a tip with Crimestoppers.