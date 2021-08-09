St. Catharines man facing child pornography charges

A St. Catharines man is facing several child pornography charges after an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a child last month.

Niagara Regional Police began their investigation in July, leading to the identification of a suspect.

Officers arrested 36 year old Christopher Doig on July 28th and charged him with uttering threats.

On August 8th, he was also charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, sexual exploitation, exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age, making child pornography, possession of child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with more information to contact police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009548.