St. Catharines man facing drug and firearms charges
A 25 year old St. Catharines man is facing a slew of charges following a lengthy drug investigation.
Since March, police have been investigating the sale of cocaine from a residence in the area of Weiden Street and Linwell Road.
Yesterday, the NRP's Emergency Task Unit moved in an arrested Desron Phillips.
He's facing a long list of drug and firearms charges.
He's being held in custody for a bail hearing today.
Phillips is charged with the following :
Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm
Possession Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding Licence
Careless Storage of Firearm
Careless Storage of Ammunition
Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
Possession Prohibited Device for Ammunition
Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
Breach Probation
