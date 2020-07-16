iHeartRadio
St. Catharines man facing drug and firearms charges

NRP Cruiser

A 25 year old St. Catharines man is facing a slew of charges following a lengthy drug investigation. 

Since March, police have been investigating the sale of cocaine from a residence in the area of Weiden Street and Linwell Road.

Yesterday, the NRP's Emergency Task Unit moved in an arrested Desron Phillips. 

He's facing a long list of drug and firearms charges. 

He's being held in custody for a bail hearing today. 

Phillips is charged with the following : 

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking
Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm
Possession Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding Licence
Careless Storage of Firearm
Careless Storage of Ammunition
Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition
Possession Prohibited Device for Ammunition
Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm
Breach Probation
 

