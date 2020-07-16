St. Catharines man facing drug and firearms charges

A 25 year old St. Catharines man is facing a slew of charges following a lengthy drug investigation.

Since March, police have been investigating the sale of cocaine from a residence in the area of Weiden Street and Linwell Road.

Yesterday, the NRP's Emergency Task Unit moved in an arrested Desron Phillips.

He's facing a long list of drug and firearms charges.

He's being held in custody for a bail hearing today.

Phillips is charged with the following :

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine) for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm

Possession Prohibited Firearm Knowingly Not Holding Licence

Careless Storage of Firearm

Careless Storage of Ammunition

Possession of a Prohibited Firearm with Ammunition

Possession Prohibited Device for Ammunition

Tampering with Serial Number of a Firearm

Breach Probation

