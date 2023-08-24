St. Catharines man facing drug charges

A 38 year old St. Catharines man is facing charges after a drug investigation.

Niagara Police say they searched an apartment yesterday on Page Street near Cross Street in St. Catharines.

They found a total of 492 grams of suspected fentanyl, 400 suspected hydromorphone pills, 3.9 grams of suspected cocaine, and one taser was seized.

Kory James Edwin Johnsen has been arrested and is facing a number of drug related charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009130.

