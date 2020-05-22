St. Catharines man facing multiple child exploitation charges
A St. Catharines man is facing multiple child exploitation charges.
Niagara Regional Police began an investigation in September of last year, leading to yesterday's arrest of 19 year old Nicholas Raymond Leroux.
He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of accessing child pornography, one count of making it available, one count of voyeurism, one count of sexual assault, and one count of sexual interference.
He has a bail hearing later today.
NRP officials believe there may be additional victims involved in this case.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Sergeant David Biggar at 905-688-4111 option 3 Badge #9128.
