St. Catharines man facing weapons charge after multiple 911 calls

A St. Catharines man is facing charges of weapon possession for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats after police responded to multiple 911 calls in the Ontario Street and Welland Ave area.

Niagara Regional Police officers arrived on scene at an Ontario Street apartment building just after 11 yesterday morning.

When they arrived, they learned a suspect had entered the building and allegedly threatened two victims with that appeared to be a long gun.

Crisis negotiators were called to the scene, leading to the surrender and arrest of 32 year old Kristopher Purdy about an hour later.

The suspected long gun was recovered from the apartment and determined to be a replica firearm made to look like an AK-47.