A St. Catharines man is facing sexual assault and child pornography charges.

A cross country investigation between Niagara Regional Police and ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit has led to charges against 41 year old Jason Anderson from St. Catharines.

Anderson allegedly sexually assaulted an underage youth that he met online.

He was arrested by Niagara Regional Police on April 29th and has since been transported to Alberta.

Anderson has been charged with sexual assault, assault, sexual exploitation, and making child pornography.

He appeared in a Calgary court on May 4, 2021 and was released on a cash bail under a number of conditions.

Investigators say the victim was groomed online before the two met in Edmonton where she was forced into performing sexual acts, then photos and videos were posted online.

The charges stem from offences in Edmonton, Burlington, and St. Catharines between roughly 2012 and 2014.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in those communities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ALERT ICE: 780-509-3363; Niagara Regional Police Service: (905) 329-8354 ext. 1009128; cybertip.ca.